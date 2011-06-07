CHENNAI: Maverick Flute Mali’s senior disciple Ramani’s Academy organised a function to remember the legend on his birth anniversary.

In his opening remarks Ramani stressed that it was appropriate to hold the function in Triplicane as Mali lived there almost all his life.

Ghatam maestro Vinayakaram also shared a couple of experiences on the occasion. He said that when they were in financial need for their sister’s marriage, Mali readily agreed to give a concert’s remuneration. But he did not turn up for the marriage reception to play the flute.

Koothabiran, who was announcer with the All India Radio, had a long association with Mali. Recalling an incident he said, that once for a recording Mali came to the studio without his flute. Usually flute vidwans bring their own instruments at concerts and recordings. But on that day Mali enthralled everyone with the flute given to him.

PB Srinivas, playback singer, said that in his younger days he did not know much about Carnatic music. But after listening to Mali he became an ardent fan of his music. He sang a few lines from the famous Kannadasan’s song Kalangalil aval vasantham, which starred Gemini Ganesan.

NKT Muthu said that although he did not know Mali himself well, he was closely associated with Ramani, PB Srinivas, Vikku Vinayaka Ram and Koothabiran. He said that he constructed the hall to bring music lovers to Triplicane.

Subhashini, the grand daughter-in-law of Ramani, compered the programme in rich Tamil, said it was first Mali whose name became associated with the instrument he played; and that’s how he became known as Flute Mali. Earlier it was Veena Dhanammal and later Mandolin Srinivas.

Before the function, there was a mini concert by Mukundan who presented Nattai, Kalavati, Simmendramadhyamam, Khamas and Kambhodi. His Simmendramadhyamam song Ninnenammiti had a flawless rich flavour. In a short duration Mukundan gave nothing short of a full-fledged kutcheri. He proved the same with the Kambhdhi Everimata.

Youngsters are taking to flute in good numbers but audience for flute at concerts has not been increasing proportionately. Ramani through his academy is holding many festivals throughout the year to draw a larger audience and this functioned showed rasikas will come when a legend like Mali is flashed before them.