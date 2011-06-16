'House rentals beyond reach of middle class'

CHENNAI: House rentals in Chennai are incrementally burning a hole in the pockets of middle class residents, according to a recent study by online and social commerce portal, Sulekha. The study indicates that housing rents across the city have increased sharply by 13.5 per cent in the last one year with 1BHK (Bedroom, Hall and Kitchen) and 3BHK houses leading the drive. Rental prices for 1BHK and 3BHK apartments/houses have increased by 12 per cent and 15 per cent respectively, subjecting upper and lower middle class residents to incremental housing expenditure. The rent for 2BHK houses, meanwhile, has risen by 10 per cent, according to the report.

"The city is emerging as the auto hub of the country and many new plans of expansion have been put across by industries. The ancillary component manufacturing and revival of the IT industry has also been pretty strong, resulting in increased hiring, which has,in turn, been driving the housing rental sector," says Satya Prabhakar, President and CEO of Sulekha. "The high interest rates for home loans has also caused hesitation amongst consumers to buy new homes and they instead opt for rentals," he added.

Rentals on 1BHK flats have increased more than 20 per cent in areas like Perungudi, West Mambalam, Porur, Vadapalani, Nanganallur and Medavakkam. But interestingly, in posh localities like Kilpauk, Anna Nagar and Triplicane, the rentals of 1BHK apartments have become cheaper, says the study. In Kilpauk for instance, the rental for 1BHK has come down from Rs 10,000 last year to a little less than Rs 8,000 this year. Satya Prabhakar says the trend of cheaper rates for 1BHK homes in certain areas surprising. But on an overall basis,rentals for 1BHK apartments have seen a sharp increase of 12 per cent over the year.

Meanwhile, in the 3BHK segment, rates have gone up uniformly across the city, witnessing a 15 per cent jump compared to last year, the report claims. In areas like Adyar, Chetpet and Alwarpet, the average rents of 3BHK is above Rs 30,000. In the outskirts, however, there are 3BHK houses available for half the rates. In areas like Madipakkam, Pallavaram, Chromepet and Selayur, 3BHK apartments cost anything between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000.

An average 2BHK apartment costs more than Rs 15,000 in several areas within the city in areas like Anna Nagar, Kilpauk, T Nagar, Sholinganallur, Ashok Nagar, KK Nagar, Mylapore, Neelankarai, Besant Nagar and Puraswalkkam. While the rates of 2BHKs are cheaper on the outskirts, the costs differ based on their proximity to work locations. For instance, a 2BHK apartment in Pallikaranai costs close to Rs Rs 10,000 now, while in Ambattur, it is as cheap as Rs 6,000.

"The analysis also indicates that individuals can save about 10 per cent to 15 per cent by interacting directly with landlords and by finding them on classifieds or portals instead of sparing one month rental amount as brokerage," Satya added. This study is an analysis of over 130,000 rental advertisements posted on Sulekha.com for apartments and houses in the city.