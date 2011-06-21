The Goethe Institute of Chennai hosted Fête de la Musique along with Alliance Française and the Unwind Center as part of a worldwide live music event to promote music of all styles. The streets were flooded with nearly 200 people as a parade of rock music lovers marched from the Alliance Française to Haddows Park for the first-ever mobile rock concert Chennai. The crowd swelled to almost 500 people at the park, where rock and funk bands performed before continuing on to the Goethe Institute.

“It was brilliant. So many young people and so many new faces. That’s the whole spirit of the music, and it’s all free of course!” said Seema, cultural coordinator of the Alliance Française. The evening ended with a concert featuring Bass-in Bridge and the vocal ensemble, Harmonize Projekt. It was a great opportunity to see young musicians performing both new and old popular music for a crowd of people from all over the world.

The hall was packed, with people sitting on the floor or on chairs in the back — giving it a unique, homey feel. The crowd remained active and responsive to the performers throughout the night, both dancing and showing ebullient support of the bands. “A lot of bands get to show their talent and Chennai actually has some good bands. Organising something like this is great,” said Leon James, keyboardist of Bass-in Bridge.

The highlight of the evening was Harmonize Projekt, a vocal ensemble that also featured a talented cajon player. The group had amazing, powerful pipes, a stunning blend and spot-on harmonies while they bellowed out awesome world beats from Africa to America, The Beatles and La Bamba. The group had only been singing as an acapella ensemble for a short time, but they still managed to show off their affinity for Indian music by performing Kanbukonbain with a smooth blend that usually takes years of experience together to achieve.

However, the band wouldn’t have been what they were without the fantastic arrangements of Kalyani, who is also one of the singers of the group. “I was very passionate about acapella music because I sing in a choir and so I always wanted to do something with voices,” she said. “So, I came up with the idea to do something different.”

They demonstrated how it’s done by incorporating extremely complex rhythms, harmonies and a diverse set of textures, that highlighted the individual talents of each of the performers and reeled in the audience with a light peppering of percussion.

“There are two things that you require — one, the song has to be good for vocal arrangement, if the song allows us to experiment when we write. On the other hand, we also take up the songs people would least expect,” said Darbuka Siva, singer and cajon player of Harmonize Projekt.

Overall, both the audience and the musicians agreed that it was a good scene and it’s great for music in the city to be able to bring people out to events just like this one.