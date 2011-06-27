Understanding of god

My interactions with god are human-friendly, the idea of god is rooted universally in all. Some people recognise it and some don’t. I love Jesus and Mother Mary, Jesus was the world’s greatest living example and a moral teacher of highest calibre.

Also, god is a gentleman who takes time to grant our desires.

Spiritual beliefs

Certainly I would thank god whenever I’m happy and I would question him if in trouble. During my tough phases of life, god has helped me through with symbols and signs.

I find answers to all my problems indirectly in the Bible and that has been my redeemer. Because of the Bible’s message, more lives have been changed. It has provided a clear outline on how an individual could be saved from misery.

Spiritual experience

My office desk has a photo of Jesus and I carry a rosary in my bag. I must admit, Jesus saved me from a serious accident that I met recently on my motorcycle.

Though I didn’t wear my helmet, I escaped with little scratches.

I lost my consciousness and a few people helped me.

As I had a live show at my radio station, I came to the office after the accident. I was disturbed for a while but with god’s help, things settled down easily.

Spiritual practices

Spiritual practices are there to remove one’s sins. A man’s sinful condition separates him from god. Poondi Madha Koil is my favourite, I’m deeply pleased with songs that I listen to at random. My dream is to visit Jerusalem.

Joan of Arc inspires me. I also love reading spiritual books.

Meditation and awakening

Every day I practice yoga for 10 minutes has become my stress buster.

I also love to meditate.

Yoga has removed my dullness, back pain and stress. Also, aasanas and slow exercises have gifted me with peaceful sleep.

(Mirthula Jayachandran is a Radio Jockey with Radio One)