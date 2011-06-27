God is a patient gentleman: Mirthula
Published: 27th June 2011

Understanding of god
My interactions with god are human-friendly, the idea of god is rooted universally in all. Some people recognise it and some don’t. I love Jesus and Mother Mary, Jesus was the world’s greatest living example and a moral teacher of highest calibre.
Also, god is a gentleman who takes time to grant our desires.
Spiritual beliefs
Certainly I would thank god whenever I’m happy and I would question him if in trouble. During my tough phases of life, god has helped me through with symbols and signs.
I find answers to all my problems indirectly in the Bible and that has been my redeemer. Because of the Bible’s message, more lives have been changed. It has provided a clear outline on how an individual could be saved from misery.
Spiritual experience
My office desk has a photo of Jesus and I carry a rosary in my bag. I must admit, Jesus saved me from a serious accident that I met recently on my motorcycle.
Though I didn’t wear my helmet, I escaped with little scratches.
I lost my consciousness and a few people helped me.
As I had a live show at my radio station, I came to the office after the accident. I was disturbed for a while but with god’s help, things settled down easily.
Spiritual practices
Spiritual practices are there to remove one’s sins. A man’s sinful condition separates him from god. Poondi Madha Koil is my favourite, I’m deeply pleased with songs that I listen to at random. My dream is to visit Jerusalem.
Joan of Arc inspires me. I also love reading spiritual books.
Meditation and awakening
Every day I practice yoga for 10 minutes has become my stress buster.
I also love to meditate.
Yoga has removed my dullness, back pain and stress. Also, aasanas and slow exercises have gifted me with peaceful sleep.
(Mirthula Jayachandran is a Radio Jockey with Radio One)