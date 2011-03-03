Home Cities Chennai

Fortune smiles at Chennai

French band Fortune recently performed electronic-pop at Chennai’s Alliance Francaise.

CHENNAI: Lionel pauses every two minutes to gulp down some of his beer, as he tries hard to string together a sentence in English. There are times when I baffle this French singer and guitarist with quite insignificant responses (resulting from an&nbsp; incomprehensible English accent) and vice versa.

This linguistic barrier however lasts until he picks up his guitar and takes the stage. ‘I’m gonna make some money...so don’t be surprised...you got no idea...’ — the words flow out with flawless pronunciation and ease; it’s as if Lionel Pierres, the lead vocalist and guitarist of Paris-based electronic pop band — Fortune — had just shared his deepest emotions with you, in a language he could barely put a sentence together a moment back.

Joining him in this concert at Chennai’s Alliance Francaise was Pierre Lucas, the keyboardist, who is quite the opposite of the typically rockstar-looking Lionel. While he shares his heavily accented English, Pierre is much timider and smiles as often as Lionel gulps his beer. But just like his fellow musician, on stage, this shy keyboardist with a boyish charm&nbsp; is as surefooted and skillful as a seasoned politician. And aptly completing this four-year-old French band are Herv&eacute; on the drums and Vincent on the base guitar.

Fortune describes its music as “electronic-pop”. “People love dancing to our music, so it is good on the dancefloor too, I&nbsp; guess,” smiles Lionel. Their songs, however, would constantly remind you some familiar variety — a bit of Maroon 5 in&nbsp; the beginning, some flashes of Depeche Mode midway and even a teeny bit of Green Day&nbsp; somewhere.

&nbsp;Mostly high-energy and upbeat, the music is certainly one that you could groove to; often marked by quirky, assertive lyrics that seem to unleash&nbsp; a lot of tension. On their India tour currently, the band members say the audiences here are more mobile and energetic during the concerts, compared to France, where “people stay seated, move their heads and clap their hands.” “Here, people show a lot of energy on the roads too when they honk at you for as many times they can,” smiles Herv&eacute;.

