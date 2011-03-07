Tanishq jewellers’ new limited collection of ornaments on the Taj Mahal theme is exemplary work of craftsmanship

The Taj Mahal has not just been the most wondrous structure of the world but also a symbol of eternal love, architectural heritage and historical importance. This time, the Taj Mahal has inspired jewellery designers of Tanishq, which unveiled its limited Taj Collection comprising the Taj Timeless, Taj Contemporary and Taj Avant Garde, recently.

Says Bhuwan Gaurav, head, marketing, Tanishq, “The Taj Mahal always has a universal appeal. We have not taken inspiration just from the its structure but have tried to capture and etch its nuances in our collection. You will find here the enamelling work on 18 carat gold, which is very rare.” Targeted predominantly at the women, Tanishq is confident that their collection will be everyone’s pick.

The Taj Timeless Collection is the conventional classic jewellery pieces embroidered with Panch Ranga Meena with intricate enamel work by Kundan Polki, a well-known designer. The Taj Avant Garde caters to those who have an eye on innovative designs with modern look, made from precious and semi-precious stones.

The collection comprises 110 pieces and is irresistibly unique made in 18 carat and 22 karat gold. The stone inlay work, the intricate Jaaliwork on the lattice screens, the engraved stone flowers carved on the funerary chambers of the mausoleum and plinths of Taj Mahal — all have been etched in every piece you admire.

There are earrings, bracelets, rings, necklaces, pendants studded with colourful pearls, diamonds and semi-precious stones and decorated with enamel work.

A notable characteristic is the Meenakari work even on the inside of every piece unlike the other jewellery work.

You don’t need to be a queen to be able to afford these collections, as the price range starts from `40,000 upwards and the collection is available at select Tanishq stores.