Jayalakshmi Sekar opened her veena rendition for Sravanam at Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam with the Saveri varnam in Adi talam. Unobtrusively, she brought out the shape and melodic content of Saveri with her skill after which Hamsadwani was packed with full energy that enthralled the audience.

Varavallabha ramana vignaharana, a GNB composition was portraye with ease. Sriman Narayana, a kriti of Annamacharya in Bowli raga, captured everyone’s heart. She brought out the devotion of the song with her attentive and precise playing ever-popular Anudinamu in Rupka thalam of Patnam subramania Iyer.

Vadevenkatadri, in raga Vasantha, tuned by S Pinakapani was depicted with emotions that added essence to her execution. Papanasam Sivan’s Ma Ramanan, KV Narayana Swamy’s favourite lived up to the song’s reputation. Khamas was a fill in raga and the Mysore Vasudevachariar song, Brocheva revarura, effectively presented that was used as a main piece.

Dachukovalena, a Thygaraja gem, often sung by all musicians, in misra jumpa caressed the song to its full potential without any hurry and speed.

The essence of Thodi and the lyrics of Thyagaraja made the powerful in its reach, appeal and depth. In spite of repetition, it remains fresh forever encouraging the listeners and made to ask for more. Jayalakshmi’s natural affection for Thodi was evident in her playing throughout.

Next, Anada bharavi provided a soothing platform and the song Palukebangara mayena of Bhadrachala Ramadasa. That was quiet welcome as a digestive musical lehiyam. The Kurinji raga piece tuned by Nedunuri Krishnamurthy, Madhukare Yaso, was light shower that gave a gentle cooling effect.

Jayalaskhmi sekar concluded her recital with a Baghesree Tillana by Lalagudi Jayaraman. It is evident that she is dedicated to veena when the audience for the instrument has been diminishing over the past several years. Still for the sake of listeners who value veena, musicians like Jayalakshnmi should continue to survive in this field.