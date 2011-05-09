Singer Shweta Mohan believes that wealth and wisdom do not mix.

Understanding of god

I believe that god is an energy, and is more significant than the idols we worship. There is a universal force that guides us in everything we do and controls all. I don’t see god as an individual who sits in heaven granting our wishes and desires as he pleases. I think that one must pray for what they want but work for what they need.

Spiritual beliefs

I’m sentimental in what I do, I begin every task with god’s blessings, be it when I am doing something new or before recording a new song.

I feel that wealth and wisdom do not mix. It is my view that fear of the lord is the beginning of wisdom. I don’t take superstitious beliefs to be true, for instance, I don’t believe that a black cat crossing my path is a sign that something bad is about to happen!

Prayer pattern

Life shrinks and expands in proportion to one’s courage. Prayer is more like an interchange of energies between your own self and the supreme power. The gods we worship are the energies of all the people who have done good things in their lives.

If one does only good to others, he can find god in himself. I don’t believe in religious worship as there is no restriction within myself; my pooja room has many different forms of god – Jesus, Allah and Shiva.

Pilgrimage sites

I love visiting Nanganallur Hanuman shrine, the Infant Jesus church in Guindy, Guruvayur temple and my family temple at Paravoor, Kerala.

(Shweta Mohan is a playback singer whose latest hits include Amli Dhumli from Ko)