CHENNAI: “Any government which comes to power in Tamil Nadu should not even think about pulling back the Common School System and the government-fixed fee structure,” CPI(M) leader N Sankaraiah said on Tuesday, adding that more expert ideas should be incorporated into the system.

Addressing a press meet on the Right to Education Act organised by the State Platform for Common School System, he said that any government which came to power should look at how to effectively implement the government-fixed fee structure, without bowing to pressure from private schools.

Sankaraiah also said that education should be brought under the State list and that there should be a single directorate of examinations, as opposed to the present system where there is a different directorate for each school board such as the matriculation, state and anglo Indian boards.

Further he stated that six per cent of the GDP should be allocated for education alone. Criticising the move of the state government to classify certain corporation schools as schools of excellence, he said that if these were schools of excellence, then the government itself was admitting that the rest were not.

The convenor of State Platform for Common School System, Prince Gajendra Babu said the concept of neighbourhood schools as specified by the Right to Education Act is still is far from being implemented. He alleged the state government was a mute spectator as private school managements fleeced parents.