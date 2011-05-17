CHENNAI: The State government’s move extending the tenure of Mannar Jawahar as Anna University Vice-Chancellor (V-C), four months before his term ended, has drawn sharp criticism from the teaching community.

The State government had invoked Section 11 (3) (a) of the Anna University Chennai Act, 1978, and extended Jawahar’s term, after getting the Governor’s sanction on March 1 -- the day when model code of conduct came into force.

The teaching community said such a hasty move raised “misconceptions” about the extension of tenure.

“Was there a crisis situation for invoking Section 11 (3) (a) when the Vice-Chancellor has four more months left in office? The Governor’s move to extend the tenure is intriguing.

The normal procedure of extension was not followed, neither did Jawahar warrant a hurried extension. This raises misconceptions,” said General Secretary of Association of University Teachers Dr C Pichandy.

National Secretary of All India Federation of University and College Teachers’ Association Dr P Jayagandhi wanted to know why Jawahar was singled out for extension when the tenures of V-Cs of three universities -- Manonmaniam Sundarnar University, Madurai Kamaraj University and Annai Teresa University - - expired on April.

“When the new government was to take office in mid-May, what was the need to bend the rules and give the extension?” he asked. He added that the federation opposed any extension of the term of V-Cs.

When Express contacted Mannar Jawahar, he said the Governor was a Constitutional head and had granted the extension.

“Since the admission work was likely to commence in March, the Governor extended my tenure instead of going in for a search committee. Though my term has not expired, the extension is legal as he has extended it from June 27 for one year,” he added.

As per documents available with Express, Governor Surjit Singh Barnala on March 1 invoked Section 11 (3) (a) of the Anna University Chennai Act, 1978, to grant extension to Mannar Jawahar.

This section is usually invoked only after a V-C’s term had expired. “The Chancellor may direct that a V-C, whose term of office has expired, shall continue in office for such period not exceeding a total period of one year,” the particular Section states. Sources close to academic circles said there was no need to invoke section 11 (3) (a) in Jawahar’s case. Besides, the Vice-Chancellor himself had submitted in a letter that his current tenure was expiring on June 26, 2011.

In his letter, Jawahar had requested that the Chancellor, under the provision (a) of sub section (3) of Section 11 of Anna University Chennai Act, 1978, direct him to continue in office for a period of one year with effect from June 27 or constitute a search committee for recommending a panel of three names to the Chancellor.