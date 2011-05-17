AIADMK supporters set off fireworks near the Madras University, where Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and her cabinet took oath on Monday.

CHENNAI: Ahead of and after the swearing-in of the 34-member ministry headed by AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa on Monday at a function at the Madras University, extreme traffic chaos prevailed near the venue for a long time.

Thousands of AIADMK cadre, who thronged the Madras University from various corners of the State, stalled traffic on Kamarajar Road for many hours. As a result of the traffic jam, Governor Surjit Singh Barnala and Jayalalithaa could not reach the function venue on time. Jayalalithaa and other leaders had to wait for the Governor for more than 20 minutes.

DMDK leader Vijaykanth and Panruti Ramachandran arrived at 12.25 pm, while AISMK founder R Sarath Kumar and his wife Radhika came last at 12.40 pm due to a major pile up of vehicles on Kamarajar Salai. Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi had to walk for a few furlongs to reach the venue.

After the swearing-in ceremony was over, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Kumar could not take out his car due to the heavy traffic jam. So, he and his wife Anita Praveen, who is also an IAS officer, walked to Fort St George in the scorching sun.