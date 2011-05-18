‘Have a clear conscience for spiritual growth’

Understanding of god

Sai Baba’s teachings inculcate human values. His divine wonders invariably contain spiritual surprises that elevate his humble attitude.

Although I believe in Sai Baba of Shirdi, I strongly believe that god is present in our conscience.

From an early age, I have experienced that what you give comes back to you. Therefore, if you have a clear conscience, you are closer to god.

Spiritual practices

I don’t follow any of the conventional methods of communicating with god. I just talk to him, as in talking to my own conscience and I feel he hears me loud and clear.

Spiritual beliefs

To earn the grace of god, you have to pray to the personified power with name and form.

It is your yearning that decides in what form the lord appears. You call him and he answers.

God weighs only the feelings behind prayer to satisfy and please. Life can remain steady and unchanging only through dedication and devotion to god.

Spiritual experience

God is moved by such firm devotion. god gives fruits of action according to the kind of work performed by man.

There is no point in blaming fate for your state. Truth should never be compromised at any cause.

You must be ever in harmony with god and always obey his command scrupulously. Also the status of the present life is determined on the basis of your activities in previous life.

Pilgrimage sites

I visit all places of worship, but without an agenda. I love visiting Shridi and I’m an ardent Sai devotee for the past 20 years. The moment I wake up, I make it a point to see a picture of Shirdi Sai Baba.

(Chetan Kadambi is a television artiste)