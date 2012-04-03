CHENNAI: An MTC bus conductor was arrested on Sunday for allegedly trying to snatch a gold chain from a woman walking alone on the street at Kumaran Nagar police limits.

Jayakumar (32) of Kumaran Nagar, Saidapet is an MTC bus conductor in Alandur bus depot and worked in bus route M18C plying between T Nagar and Keelkatalai. On Sunday, he had consumed alcohol with his friend outside a liquor shop in Kumaran Nagar limits when the 32-year-old asked his friend to get some more liquor. By the time, his friend went to get liquor, Jayakumar took off in his two-wheeler for a ride.

While riding, he noticed Shanthi (30) walking alone on the road. He tried to snatch her three-sovereign chain but she desperately clasped on to it. In the melee, the chain broke into two. Police said that the conductor fell off his bike as the woman struggled to save her gold chain and raised an alarm. Soon, members of the public gathered, caught Jayakumar and handed him over to police. “He was inebriated. He was not a habitual offender. We arrested him as the public caught him red-handed,” a police official explained.