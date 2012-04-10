CHENNAI: It is quite a surprise when someone who travels the world as a pastry expert, as Chef Remy Le Goff does, says he does not have a sweet tooth. The celebrity French patissier extraordinaire was in the city for a week to interact with the culinary team at city-based cafe French Loaf for their third and most sinful cake buffet yet, which was open to the public on Easter Sunday.

The 26-year-old recalls, "I started out wanting to be a chef when I saw the men in tall hats at a chocolate shop as a young boy." The memory makes him laugh, "But now, after numerous dessert tasting sessions, I think what I really crave at the end of the day is a good (salty) meal."

From the White House to luxury cruise liners in the Antarctic, Bora Bora and South Africa, this globe-trotting Frenchman seems to have been just about everywhere.

He says, "I did my first apprenticeship when I was 12 years old, and my first job at Washington DC happened when I was 20. So I have been on the move for quite a while now." This trip is his first ever visit to Asia and the chef's excitement is quite apparent, "I've never seen a photo cake before!" he marvels at French Loaf's innovative offering.

Back in France, he explains that the focus is on texture and flavour, with simple designs. But Chennai is very different, as he has discovered, "Chefs in India are very creative with their shapes. I've seen cakes that have been moulded into Barbie dolls, cars, fish. It's incredible!"

Ask him if he has tried any Indian sweets, and Remy's face immediately lights up, "Kulfi," he smiles and adds, "But I've been promised a trip to Sri Krishna Sweets before I leave, so hopefully I will try a few more before I leave for Bengaluru and the next cake buffet!"