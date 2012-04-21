CHENNAI: Thirteen-year-old V Kavitha, who committed suicide at her home at Ayanavaram on Thursday, left behind two suicide letters, one of which said her spirit will “definitely haunt her teacher”, police said.

The class IX student, residing at PE Koil Street, Aynavaram, had written letters separately to her father and teacher Mahashwari in Tamil and English respectively. In her letter to her father, Kavitha said she did not want to cause difficulty to her parents by staying alive and asked him to live happily and take proper care of her mother. She also asked her family members to think of her once, everyday.

In the other letter, police said the girl had written the words “I want to die” 10 times along with a sketch of a crying girl. The girl had written that her spirit would definitely haunt Maheshwari, her teacher. Police said Kavitha was asked to bring her father to school after an invigilator found her answer sheet with a student sitting behind her during the social science exam. The school authorities allegedly warned her that she would be debarred from the Class X exam next year if she was found indulging in such activities. Kavitha doused herself with kerosene and set herself on fire around 2 pm at home. Police said they would conduct an inquiry at the school. “Her father said the teacher did not scold his daughter and asked us not to take any action against her. But, we will hold a probe,” a police official said.