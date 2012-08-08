Can a person who had reconverted to Hinduism claim benefits reserved for Adi Dravidars? Will reconversion automatically revert them to the ‘caste’ that they belonged to before conversion?

This complex question came up through a petition at the open hearing of the NHRC on Tuesday. Satyabrata Pal, a member of the commission, sought a report from the government in this regard.

Petitioner S Rani of Kanyakumari, claimed that she had studied in a missionary school attached to an orphanage in Nagercoil. While she was a Hindu Adi Dravidar by birth, she alleged that during her days in orphanage, her religion was changed without her consent in various certificates, depriving her of benefits that a Hindu Adi Dravidar is entitled to. Therefore, she reauested to issue a Hindu Adi Dravidar certificate to her.

Responding to this, the government represented by the Secretary of the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department said that when a Hindu converts to Christianity, he or she becomes a BC member. Such a person can’t enjoy the benefits entitled for a Hindu Adi Dravidar. Decisions pertaining to this issue could be taken by a panel headed by Collector.

Issuing orders, Satyabrata Pal said it would be better if the government further elucidated on the issue and sought a report in four weeks.