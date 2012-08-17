Quiet. That’s the word that most people from the North-East, Tibet, Nepal (and even one from Bhutan), use to describe Chennai. Not too much ethnic violence and more-than-eager employers are the top reasons why the city is comfortable for these out-of-towners. “So far, we haven’t faced any threat or violence in this city,” states Tenzin Phuntsok, President of the Tibetan Students Association of Madras (TSAM); quite an achievement, considering the number of anti-China protests they have staged in the recent past. He is hopeful that they will not get hit in the crossfire as people don’t normally differentiate between north-easterners and Tibetans.

For students from Assam, though, paranoia is setting in. “I haven’t faced any attack, I got a text message that a few Muslim cops were warning some of us (Assamese) to return home,” said Maria Hasani, a city-based student from Assam. She wondered why Muslims in other parts of the country are reacting against north-eastern students, just because there was friction between the Bodos and Bangla Muslims in Assam. In fact, even as she was speaking to Express, an unconfirmed message came through that four NE youths had been injured in a scuffle in Egmore.

“I’m sure the trains will be full with the panic running around, but I am certain they will return to Chennai,” said Preeth Thapa, from Kathmandu.

“Once all the trouble settles, people will want to come back to the same city,” says Jerry Lyndem.

A few like Zorin Thrangi, a student at a city college, says the police could put the students’ minds at ease by providing some surveillance in areas where north-easterners live, like Tambaram, Choolaimedu and Egmore.