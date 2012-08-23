The Kapaleeswar Temple, Fort St George and Kathipara Flyover were found within a few feet of one another on Wednesday. The students of KRM Public School celebrated Madras Day by wishing the city Yukai Tanjoubi (Happy Birthday in Japanese) and by displaying the architectural marvels that make Chennai what it is today.

Principal of the school, Shivasakthi Balan, said, “The glorious culture of Chennai at various stages are being highlighted.”

Exhibits included old temple architecture, fishing hamlets like Royapuram, Ice House, British settlements like Whites Road, waterways like Palar, Adyar and Buckingham canals.

Commercial places like the port, B&C Mills, religious structures like the Thousand Lights Mosque, Santhome Cathedral and educational institutions all portray the old Madras. The new IT parks, LIC building, bus, railway and air terminals, the flyovers of Kathipara, Padi, Perambur, Koyambedu and major parks were all exhibited majestically to represent the present Chennai.