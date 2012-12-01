Subbulakshmi, wife of former ADGP Thukkaiyandi, arrested on October 26 this year on land grabbing charges, was granted bail by the Madras High Court on Friday.

Justice MM Sundresh, who granted the relief, pointed out that the petitioner was 54 years old and had been in judicial custody from

October 26 last. Admittedly, the custodial interrogation was over and the probe was completed in so far as herself was concerned. Merely because the co-accused had not been secured, the petitioner could not be kept in prolonged custody. Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and the fact that her further custody was not required and coupled with the fact that she was not likely to abscond as she was a permanent resident, the judge said that she could be granted bail.

Accordingly, the judge granted bail subject to the condition that she execute a personal bond for `10,000, with two sureties each for a like sum to the satisfaction of the Judicial Magistrate, Alandur, and the XI Metropolitan Magistrate, Saidapet, respectively. She should appear before the investigating police daily at 10.30 am until further orders, the judge added.