Simplify ID card procedure for travellers, HC tells Railways

Published: 05th December 2012 08:26 AM

Railway

With Railways insisting passengers to carry valid photo identity cards for all train journeys starting December 1, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Railways to devise a simple procedure for production of ID proofs by poor travellers from remote villages.

“It would be difficult and complicated for the poor villagers to produce ID cards,” the first bench comprising Chief Justice MY Eqbal and Justice TS Sivagnanam said while taking on file a writ petition from Coimbatore Consumer Voice, by its secretary N Logu, on Tuesday.

The bench made it clear that it was not staying the circular issued by the railways, wherein the passengers were told to keep their ID cards while travelling in trains from Dec 1. This system was good to keep a check on the middlemen. “We are only concerned with the lower and middle-class people and persons of remote villages as to the difficulty they would face to get the ID cards before undertaking a railway journey,” the bench observed.

The petitioner’s main prayer was   for a direction to the authorities to not insist on production of original ID cards or to issue a fresh notification to accept photo-copies of the ID cards attested by competent authorities.

