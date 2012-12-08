The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai police arrested a businessman in the city on Thursday night for allegedly forging land documents to grab property worth Rs 40 crore on the East Coast Road (ECR).

Based on a complaint from a Mylapore resident, Varadharaju, a CCB team led by Inspector Velu arrested Sivaganga native Chellappa (55), who ran a hotel in Singapore. The businessman’s brothers Ganesapandian and Ilavarasan were also named as accused in the complaint.

Varadharaju reportedly owned over one acre of property on the ECR worth around Rs 40 crore. In his complaint, Varadharaju charged that the businessman tried to sell this property by fabricating land documents.

In 2004, politician-cum-land dealer Adalarasu fabricated a land title deal, transferring ownership of the land to one Kanta Parveen Mehta.

With that land title, the power of attorney over the property was granted to Adalarasu, which was then transferred to Kanta Parveen Mehta’s son Kumar Parveen Mehta.

Soon after Varadharaju came to know of the forged transaction, he submitted a petition to the Revenue Department in Chennai seeking cancellation of the land title. The title was cancelled in 2008 on grounds of fabrication.

However, with the help of the forged documents and claiming to have ownership rights over the property, Chellappa made another bid to sell it off.

Subsequently, Varadharaju submitted a complaint to the Central Crime Branch, who registered a case.

CCB sleuths picked up Chellappa at a railway station when the businessman arrived from Sivaganga by train. During the course of a day-long interrogation, Chellappa denied access to the original documents. Subsequently, he was arrested and produced before a court in Saidapet which remanded him to Judicial Custody late on Thursday.