IndiaCan, a joint venture between Educomp Solutions Ltd and Pearson, is organising a job fair for the city’s youth at the PSBB Millienium School, St Thomas Mount, Guindy today.

Living up to its reputation as an institution which provides quality training and bridges the gap between the employers and potential employees, IndiaCan is conducting this job fair with an objective of bringing together employers and candidates to a common platform and providing ample job opportunities. Aspiring students from in and around Chennai can participate and interact with leading companies like MBM Engineering Info Ltd. mPhasiS ITO, Care IT Solutions, Omega Group, Acculogix Software, QSource etc. who are participating in the fair.

There are three different sessions — personality development session, an industry counseling session and a job interview session will be conducted for candidates applying for jobs.

The job fair is open to under-graduates and graduates with 0-3 year experience. They can register at the venue or at IndiaCan Centre at Annanagar and Adyar. For details, call 7299992010, 9841231174 and 9042004242. For more details, log on to www.indiacan.com