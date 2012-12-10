Normally a quiet day for the airport fire station, Sunday afternoon turned into a nightmare after a class X student of a corporation school student drowned in a tank used to store water for the fire tenders.

Sundaravadivelu (15) and three of his friends from the Corporation Higher Secondary School in Meenambakkam went to the large water tank on the periphery of the airport premises to enjoy a late afternoon swim, airport sources said.

After splashing around for a while, around 4.30 pm, three of them left the tank and were preparing to leave while Vadivelu was still inside. The boy might have gone under and drowned, police sources said. It was still unclear exactly how he drowned so quickly.

His horrified friends alerted the fire and rescue staff nearby and eventually the police were called to the scene and Vadivelu’s body retrieved. Though they tried to send him to a hospital nearby, he was pronounced dead by staff of an ambulance that arrived. Airport police questioned his friends and registered a case.