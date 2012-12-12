When we forget this, the negative thoughts and emotions we indulge in make the mind ordinary. Then it becomes a wastebin that attracts dirt and garbage. So, innumerable troubles and adversities gravitate towards us.

Without understanding all this we feel that fate is victimising us for no fault of ours. Instead, if we are aware of the presence of god within us and sing bhajans or chant his divine name, we are transforming the mind into his shrine and decorating it with garlands of flowers. This will fill us with blissful vibrations and attract divine beings towards us.

We will be blessed with many wonderful opportunities of being in their presence. Being in the presence of such enlightened beings removes all the dust and dirt accumulated in the mind making it pure, soft and expansive. Then the divine power inherent in the mind is brought out and we become truly extraordinary.

If you think that the White House and Raj Bhavan are the most powerful places in this world, you are wrong. When you decorate your mind in this way, you will discover the tremendous power within yourself. When you begin enjoying life in this divine way, you have begun respecting your soul.

When you devote your mental space to gurus and enlightened beings by giving them exclusive rights of occupancy in your mind, you are automatically moving towards god. So, our outer life is a reflection of our inner state.

If your life is full of grace and goodwill, it means that your mind is joyous and pure. If your relationships are stressful and you feel that god is not responding to your prayers, it means that your mind lacks purity. Each and every object around you is a part of divinity, but until divinity is established within you through purity, you cannot perceive this. Peace, serenity and happiness are right inside you because the supreme spirit resides in your own heart. Peace and happiness can never be got from outside. Look at enlightened beings. Their bodies look like ours, but their self awareness and soul energy sets them apart. Even when they leave their bodies, they are still remembered and worshipped by millions of people. Will we be remembered like this?

When we use the mind in the divine ways we have been discussing, our 37 soul energy will also be activated. Why do we worship god or the guru? God and the guru are mirrors that reflect our soul and make us aware of it. So, when we revere god and the guru, we see our own innate divinity reflected back to us. This makes our lives joyful because it activates the bliss in our own soul. God says - “It is not only to enlightened beings that I have given this soul energy. I have given it to each one of you, but you are not using even 0.00001 per cent of it. You are returning it to me unused.”