The indefinite strike by gas tanker lorry owners working for Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) was called off on Friday.

The strike, which began on Thursday morning, was withdrawn after officials of the oil PSUs agreed to certain key demands of the tanker lorry owners.

The South Zone Gas Tanker Lorry Owners Association announced that it would withdraw the strike after day-long discussions and negotiations at IOC’s zonal headquarters here.

Among the demands put forward by the association were issues such as reduction on the fixed distance to be covered between refineries and bottling plants, provision of clear route maps and immediate disbursement of all outstanding payments on expired contracts.

South Zone Gas Tanker Lorry Owners Association secretary Karthik confirmed that officials of the oil PSUs agreed to their demands and that they would soon commence operations.