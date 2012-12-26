Home Cities Chennai

Sexual harassment of 17-year-old puts youth in trouble

Published: 26th December 2012

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl near Tiruvallur on Tuesday.

Police said the girl was stalked regularly by the man and on Tuesday, he tried to harass her. Following a complaint from the girl’s father, police arrested Madhu (20) of Venkatapuram Colony near Tiruthani.

Auto Driver Held for Running over SI

An auto driver was arrested for attempting to murder a police sub-inspector by running him over with his vehicle at Otteri on Monday night. Police said Ravi, a sub-inspector at Otteri police station, was patrolling on Barnas Road on Monday night when he noticed an auto carrying drunk men.

Police sources said that the sub-inspector attempted to stop the vehicle. However, the auto ran him over. Otteri police registered a case and arrested Saravanan.

Brothers Drown in Poondi Lake

Two brothers drowned in Poondi lake in Tiruvallur district on Tuesday. Police said Ambedvalavan (7) and his brother Sahayam (10) of Poondi Colony had gone to a park near the Poondi lake with their friends to play. Sahayam, while playing on a concrete slab near the lake, slipped and fell into it. Ambedvalavan attempted to rescue his brother but he too drowned. Pennalurpet police registered a case.

Mother and Son Held for Setting Car Afire

The city police on Tuesday arrested a woman, Padmavathy (45), and her real estate agent son, Dinesh (22), for allegedly setting afire a car and injuring its occupants at Madhavaram Milk Colony. Police said Dinesh set fire to Suresh’s car after talks regarding purchase of the latter’s property turned futile. Suresh and his friend Baskar were injured, the police said.

Public Nab Chain Snatchers

A software engineer, whose nine sovereign chain was snatched, raised an alarm and helped the public nab the snatchers at Kannagi Nagar on Monday night. Police said Leelavathi (28) was walking towards the main road when two men on a bike snatched her nine sovereign chain. Leelavathi raised an alarm and public caught the snatchers and handed over them to Kannagi Nagar police. Police identified the men as Sivakumar (23) and Arunkumar (23).

