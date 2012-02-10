CHENNAI: A Three disgraced Karnataka ministers who were caught watching porn in the State Assembly could face jail under the Information Technology Act, according to a cyber law expert.

Supreme Court advocate and president of Cyber Law Asia, Pavan Duggal told Express on Thursday that the three ministers, Laxman Savadi, C C Patil and J Krishna Palemar, caught on camera viewing obscene clips on the floor of Karnataka legislative Assembly could face jail and one of them even a non-bailable arrest warrant.

He said though no law bans watching pornography, Savadi and Patil can be booked under Section 292 of Information Technology Act for sale, distribution, public exhibition, etc., of an obscene object and let off lightly but the third minister J Krishna Palemar, who was in possession of the mobile phone, could even face a non-bailable warrant if a complaint is registered against him. Palemar can be convicted with imprisonment up to five years and penalty up to Rs 5 lakh. Till now, no complaint has been filed against them under the IT Act, he added.