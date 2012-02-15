CHENNAI: Tamil magazine editor ‘Nakkheeran’ R R Gopal and joint editor Kamaraj on Tuesday appeared for inquiry before the police in connection with a report published in its January 7 issue that made certain claims about Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. AIADMK cadre had attacked the magazine office the next day.

Responding to summons, Gopal and Kamaraj appeared before ACP (Triplicane) S Senthil Kumaran. They arrived at 5 pm and were grilled separately up to 8.30 pm, police sources said. “The police wanted to know details about the magazine and also questioned the two about their family and professional background,” media sources said. They reportedly told cops that the controversial report was written by Omar Mukthar, a member of the editorial board.