CHENNAI: People from all walks of life greeted AIADMK general secretary and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her 64th birthday on Friday.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh called up Jayalalithaa over telephone and greeted her while Governor K Rosaiah sent her a message and a bouquet.

BJP leader LK Advani, Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, state ministers, MPs, actors Rajinikanth, Sivakumar, Saroja Devi and Suhasini were among those who greeted her. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Sushma Swaraj, former CM of Andhra Pradesh and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister Jyotiradiya Scindia, United States Consul General in Chennai, Jennifer A McIntyre, AISMK leader R Sarath Kumar and RPI state president CK Thamizharasan greeted her.

Station Election Commissioner S Aiyar, TNPSC chairman R Natraj, industrialist MAM Ramaswamy, Thuglak editor Cho S Ramaswamy, Iyal, Isai, Nataka Mandram Member Secretary Selvi Sachu and former MP Tindivanam K Ramamoorthy sent messages and bouquets to the AIADMK chief.

Mayors of Corporations across the State, office-bearers of the AIADMK headquarters, film personalities and government officials also greeted her.

Film director P Vasu, producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, music maestro Ilayaraja, Sankar Ganesh, actors Prabhu, Rajesh and Mouli also extended their birthday greetings to the CM.