CHENNAI: Waterfalls and fountains transformed the lawns of Sri Kanchi Mahaswami Vidya Mandir as an exhibition on water, “Water is Life”, was inaugurated on Thursday In view of the depleting water resources in the world, the three-day exhibition has been organised to sensitise children on the issue of water conservation. Based on the UN declaration of water as a right, the management of the school, along with Rotary Club of Madras and Centre of Water Resources, Anna University, were prompted to hold the exhibition as part of their inaugural year celebrations.

V Shankar, chairman of the governing council of the school, said the greatest threat to humankind is the impending lack of fresh water resources. “Annually, the urban population grows at a rate of 165%. This gives an idea of the amount of additional water required,” he said, adding that for a country with so many revered rivers, we should soon face the stark reality that our water resources are dwindling rapidly.