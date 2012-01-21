CHENNAI: Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Friday allocated `82.54 crore as grant to set right the economic condition of the co-operative agricultural societies and banks in the State.

As many as 175 eligible primary agricultural co-operative societies will get a grant of `30.51 crore, while 18 district central co-operative banks will be given a grant of `46.73 crore. On behalf of 53 non-eligible primary agricultural cooperative banks, `5.29 crore will be disbursed to district central cooperative banks. The steps will lead to economic growth in the rural areas, an official release here said.

The above societies and banks are engaged in disbursing farm and non-farm loans at low interst rates.