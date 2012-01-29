CHENNAI: A man who was found murdered at a construction site in Pallikaranai on Friday was identified as a notorious habitual offender, and police nabbed two of his friends, including a civil engineer. Police said the main accused in the case Palani, who was also an offender, had surrendered before a court in connection with another case to evade arrest in the murder case.

The accused had allegedly killed the notorious offender due to previous enmity, police said.On Friday, police recovered a body of a man with cut injuries to his head and lying in a pool of blood in the ground floor of a building that is under construction, in Pallikaranai. Following a complaint from the building owner, police registered a case and began investigation when they identified the deceased as Kannan alias Ganesan (36), a notorious criminal from Perungudi.

Police said they then nabbed two of his friends - Tamilarasan alias Daniel (24) a civil engineer from Jalladianpet and Manikandan (22), a construction labourer from the same area.

Police sources said the main accused, Palani of Jalladianpet, who was also an offender involved in many crimes, had surrendered before the Saidapet court in connection with a robbery case in Kotturpuram, as a warrant was pending against him. “He thought he could escape this murder case if he surrendered in the robbery case. He had recalled the pending warrant in the court and surrendered. We will take custody of him on Monday and conduct an inquiry,” a police official said.

Police said the deceased Kannan had stayed in Palani’s house, as both of them were involved in offences. Kannan had beaten up Palani when in an inebriated condition. Palani then approached his two other friends, Tamilarasan and Manikandan, and they planned to kill Kannan. Police said, on Wednesday night, they took him to the building that is under construction and got Kannan drunk. They smashed his head with a stone after he fell asleep.