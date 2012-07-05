Home Cities Chennai

At 77, city doctor gives more than he takes

Published: 05th July 2012 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2012 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

A prospective future beckoned Dr Mohan Reddy (77), a professionally qualified surgeon, who started his career with the Railways. Inspite of that,  he chose the other way to give back something to society by starting a private nursing home in 1964 at Villivakkam, which till today does not charge any thing for the needy and accepts whatever fee is given by other patients.

Dr Reddy says that the experience gained by him  while working for the Railway Hospital in Tambaram and Perambur has been valuable.  He adds that the objective of starting the nursing home was to serve the needy. “At least 180 patients visit the nursing home every day. After check up, we accept whatever the patient gives. Treatment is free for those from underprivileged sections,” he says.

 However, patients who are well off come forward to support the services offered by the nursing home. “Many affluent patients make it a point to support the functioning of the nursing home. It is, in a sense, their way of giving back something which helps the nursing home function,” he says

Devadanam, a worker with the assembling department at Lucas-TVS, says that it is the large heartedness of Dr Reddy that had helped many people in the area. “Whenever orphaned children who work as contract labourers (in and around Villivakkam for laying roads) fall ill, we rush them to the nursing home and get them free treatment.” he says.

The nursing home has a strength of 30 staff, who, despite having had the option to work in top hospitals, had chosen not to move out. Obviously for them, money alone is not everything. “We have a  deep sense of satisfaction in reaching out to the less privileged,” says Ananthi, a nurse at the Nursing Home.

Also, the workers say Dr Reddy has helped the staff in many ways. “It could be paying house rent or even helping in our children pursue studies. We are happy ,” she added.

A bachelor, Dr Reddy adopted two of his brother’s children at a young age. “We lost our mother when we were young. Dr Reddy was studying then, but took it on himself to adopt both me and my sister and contributed to our upbringing right from our education to us being settled today.” says Dr C Bharathi, who is working for Apollo First Med Hospital.With medicine being the prime requirement, Dr Reddy does not intend to have any financial assistance doled out. “I seek support from specialists who can give me the right medicines, as that is the main requirement,” he says

Dr Reddy also thankfully recalls the role played by Sathya Sai Organization and Chinmaya Mission in him helping him to serve society consistently for 48 years now. He also runs two schools, Kanakadurga Higher Secondary School and Bhagya Reddy School, which support less-privileged children and also subsequently helps them with employment opportunities.

