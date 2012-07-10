Home Cities Chennai

Short and sweet, yet bigger and better!

After the grand success of the Short+Sweet Theatre Festival last year, the second edition will feature 32 plays over two weeks

Published: 10th July 2012 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2012 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

It may sound like the T20 of theatre, but promises to hold the intensity of an extensive five-day test match. The second edition of the Short+Sweet Festival, Chennai, will present 10-minute plays by writers from across the world staged by actors and directors from Chennai. “This year, we have expanded the festival. We have a total of 32 plays in comparison with the 20 we had last year,” says an excited festival director Rajendra. “We had over 100 script entries and 15 independent theatre groups showing interest to participate in the festival. Most teams from last year are also back.”

The idea of having young, inexperienced, but talented theatre artistes rub shoulders with experienced thespians is what the festival is about, explains Rajiv.

“It is extremely participative and collaborative,” he says. “When a platform is provided to more artistes, there is so much more creativity,” he adds.

It is also an apt form of theatre for audiences to enjoy, Rajendra claims. “It is difficult to hold intensity throughout a two-hour play. The audience can experience a varied set of things in 10 minutes,” he says.

It is also a great way for actors, directors and writers to build a database for themselves. “A great networking opportunity,” Rajendra describes it. The organisers initially held an audition where over 40 actors demonstrated their talents to the directors whose scripts had been shortlisted. “Now, this audition needn’t have been only for Short+Sweet. Directors could pick any of the actors for other productions, as well,” explains Rajendra. “We want a sort of camaraderie to spread. We hope to build a community (theatre) and keep it going throughout the year,” he adds.

To explain the objective of the festival further, Rajendra provides as an example one of the shortlisted scripts. “The writer was inspired to write a script after he attended the festival last year. It touched our hearts because this is exactly what we want,” he says.

And since this year the participants are better prepared to work with the 10-minute format, Rajendra promises high quality theatre. “But we hope to have more Tamil scripts in the years to come,” he says.

Presented by Prakriti Foundation and The Blu Lotus Company in association with The Alliance Francaise of Madras, the top 20 week one of the festival will begin on July 11. Top 20 week two will begin on July 18, the wildcard round will take place on July 15 and 21 and a selection of 10 plays from the festival will be showcased in the gala final on July 22. For details, call 66848484.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp