Short and sweet, yet bigger and better!

It may sound like the T20 of theatre, but promises to hold the intensity of an extensive five-day test match. The second edition of the Short+Sweet Festival, Chennai, will present 10-minute plays by writers from across the world staged by actors and directors from Chennai. “This year, we have expanded the festival. We have a total of 32 plays in comparison with the 20 we had last year,” says an excited festival director Rajendra. “We had over 100 script entries and 15 independent theatre groups showing interest to participate in the festival. Most teams from last year are also back.”

The idea of having young, inexperienced, but talented theatre artistes rub shoulders with experienced thespians is what the festival is about, explains Rajiv.

“It is extremely participative and collaborative,” he says. “When a platform is provided to more artistes, there is so much more creativity,” he adds.

It is also an apt form of theatre for audiences to enjoy, Rajendra claims. “It is difficult to hold intensity throughout a two-hour play. The audience can experience a varied set of things in 10 minutes,” he says.

It is also a great way for actors, directors and writers to build a database for themselves. “A great networking opportunity,” Rajendra describes it. The organisers initially held an audition where over 40 actors demonstrated their talents to the directors whose scripts had been shortlisted. “Now, this audition needn’t have been only for Short+Sweet. Directors could pick any of the actors for other productions, as well,” explains Rajendra. “We want a sort of camaraderie to spread. We hope to build a community (theatre) and keep it going throughout the year,” he adds.

To explain the objective of the festival further, Rajendra provides as an example one of the shortlisted scripts. “The writer was inspired to write a script after he attended the festival last year. It touched our hearts because this is exactly what we want,” he says.

And since this year the participants are better prepared to work with the 10-minute format, Rajendra promises high quality theatre. “But we hope to have more Tamil scripts in the years to come,” he says.

Presented by Prakriti Foundation and The Blu Lotus Company in association with The Alliance Francaise of Madras, the top 20 week one of the festival will begin on July 11. Top 20 week two will begin on July 18, the wildcard round will take place on July 15 and 21 and a selection of 10 plays from the festival will be showcased in the gala final on July 22. For details, call 66848484.