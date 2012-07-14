The HC has transferred the probe into the murder of S Veeran, president of Tirumanam village Panchayat in Tiruvallur district, to the CBI.

The judge was allowing a criminal original petition from Veeran’s wife V Rathika. According to advocate S Prabakaran, the body of Veeran, also bloc joint secretary of the Puratchi Bharatham Katchi, was found behind the local Panchayat Middle School on April 20, 2012. Contending that Veeran was murdered at the instigation of the local MLA Manimaran and the policemen attached to the Vellavedu station and hence there would not be unbiased probe, he sought the transfer of the case to the CBI. Holding that the matter requires probe by some other competent officer, judge transferred the case to the CBI. A probe should be conducted by an officer not below the rank of DSP, uninfluenced by his observations made in this case, the judge added.