Arathi Rao, a former inmate of the ashram of controversial godman Nithyananda, who apprehended arrest for offences under various sections of the IPC including 420 (cheating) and 506(ii)(criminal intimidation), was granted bail by the High Court on Friday.

The charge against Arathi was that she surreptitiously videographed Nithyananda when he was in a compromising position with an actress and blackmailed him.

Justice MM Sundresh, who granted the relief said that in the event of arrest, Arathi might be released on bail on her executing a bond for Rs 10,000 with two sureties each for a like sum to the satisfaction of the XI Metropolitan Magistratre in Saidapet. She should deposit her passport to the CB-CID and should not leave the country without prior permission from the court.