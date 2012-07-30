Traffic police, investigating the death of Class II student Sruthi, on Sunday arrested two brothers of

N Vijayan, correspondent of Zion Matriculation Higher Secondary School where the 6-year-old was studying.

Vijayan’s brothers N Paul Raj (58) and N Ravi (52) were arrested in front of the school in the morning.

According to police, Paul Raj was the administrative officer of the school, while Ravi had leased the contract to run and maintain the school buses.

The two brothers have been arrested and booked under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 (ii) (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and sections 182 A and 190 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

At the time of the arrest, at least 200 people, said to be parents of wards studying in the school, staged protests demanding that the school be opened without further delay, police said.