Many prefer journalism to science, engineering courses

In what could be seen as a new trend this year, institutions in the city offering undergraduate journalism courses are claiming an increase in the number of applications from students with science background in schools. Authorities at these colleges say that the patronage for such courses at the UG level have largely been from students with humanities background over the years.

According to K Nirmala Prasad, principal, MOP Vaishnav College, there is a marked change in the number of applicants who have sought admissions to the journalism course offered by the college.

“This year, we were surprised to find a high number of science students wanting to pursue journalism. Most of them declared writing as their passion and hence wanted to pursue the course,” she says, adding that there are 60 seats on offer.

In fact, the college received applications from three or four candidates, who had discontinued their engineering degrees to shift to journalism. “They said they did not find those courses interesting and hence wanted to try journalism,” she adds. Nirmala opines that the trend could be owing to the demand for quality journalists who had some knowledge of science.

Meanwhile, at the University of Madras too, officials say that number of science background students applying for a Master’s degree in journalism has been on the rise.