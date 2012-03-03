CHENNAI: Following allegations that certain affiliated colleges did not follow procedure while selecting candidates under free education aid as mandated by Madras University, the university has decided to conduct common counselling to admit such students from the next academic year.

Speaking to Express, vice-chancellor Col G Thiruvasagam said the university negotiated an arrangement last year wherein government-aided and self-financing colleges were asked to sponsor the studies of a certain number of economically and socially backward students. Except for the examination fee, all other expenses, including tuition and boarding, were supposed to be taken care of by the colleges.

However, the university has now decided to conduct common counselling. He said students who fulfilled criteria for the aid can download the respective forms from the Madras University website and submit it within 15 days of the declaration of class XII results. Forms could also be obtained from the registrar’s office on campus.

The students should list the priority college in their neighbourhood on the application. About 500 seats would be available for UG students and 72 PG seats in the university’s departments.