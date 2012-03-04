CHENNAI: For Arumugam, a teashop owner near the Devaneya Pavanar Public library, Saturday morning provided a rude shock. While he saw the barricades brought in trucks when he shut the shop on Friday night, he didn’t imagine they would be in place on the stretch just outside the library, completely cutting off his business. “Saturdays are dull days. But today I have sold nothing,” he said, pointing to the sky as though seeking the intervention of providence.

Business establishments on Anna Salai and adjoining roads face turbulence following the traffic diversions to facilitate Metro Rail constructions.

The most affected were the auto repair and stickering shops that dot the General Patters Road. The busy establishments near the Sathyamurthy Bhavan, where workers usually block your way with boards carrying rates, wore a deserted look with the new guideline in place. “The police warned us two days earlier that once the change takes place, customer vehicles would not be allowed on the road,” said Pratap Singh, a shop owner.