Home Cities Chennai

Own a house? submit tenant data

CHENNAI: If you are a house owner in the city, you must submit details of your tenants in a specified format along with their photographs at the neighbouring police station immediately. If you

Published: 04th March 2012 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: If you are a house owner in the city, you must submit details of your tenants in a specified format along with their photographs at the neighbouring police station immediately. If you don’t, you could be liable for punishment. The city police made it mandatory, worried as it is over the possibility of anti-social elements living in rented houses as tenants. Such elements could include terrorists holed up in rented houses, the police claim.

Citing Section 144 of the CrPC 1973, the city police commissioner issued the order that came into force from Saturday. Those who do not abide by it would attract punishment under IPC Section 188, the police said.

For forms to enter details of tenants, you can approach the local police stations or traffic police office from Monday or download them from the police department website. Police sources said that the order was issued following the recent cases of crime, in which suspects were operating from rented accommodation in the city.

For example, five suspects in two bank robberies, who were gunned down in a police encounter, were living in a rented house at Velachery. Earlier, National Investigation Agency sleuths caught two terror suspects from a rented house at Selaiyur. They were later found to be part of Indian Mujahideen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp