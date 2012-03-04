Own a house? submit tenant data

CHENNAI: If you are a house owner in the city, you must submit details of your tenants in a specified format along with their photographs at the neighbouring police station immediately. If you don’t, you could be liable for punishment. The city police made it mandatory, worried as it is over the possibility of anti-social elements living in rented houses as tenants. Such elements could include terrorists holed up in rented houses, the police claim.

Citing Section 144 of the CrPC 1973, the city police commissioner issued the order that came into force from Saturday. Those who do not abide by it would attract punishment under IPC Section 188, the police said.

For forms to enter details of tenants, you can approach the local police stations or traffic police office from Monday or download them from the police department website. Police sources said that the order was issued following the recent cases of crime, in which suspects were operating from rented accommodation in the city.

For example, five suspects in two bank robberies, who were gunned down in a police encounter, were living in a rented house at Velachery. Earlier, National Investigation Agency sleuths caught two terror suspects from a rented house at Selaiyur. They were later found to be part of Indian Mujahideen.