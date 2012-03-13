CHENNAI: Fulfilling Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s vision for improving education in Chennai Corporation-maintained schools, the civic body on Monday increased the financial allocation for the sector in its Budget for 2012-13.

While the allocation for education in 2011-12 was about Rs 6 crore (revenue expenditure), the AIADMK-led Chennai Corporation Council has allocated a whopping Rs 15 crore for 2012-13. Besides, the civic body also committed about Rs 21 crore for the sector under capital expenditure for the same period.

In his introductory remarks during the Corporation’s Budget Meet, Mayor Saidai S Duraisamy made exactly 100 announcements in which the education sector received highest importance.

Unveiling the schemes to be rolled out by the civic body during 2012-13, Duraisamy said, “Besides a School-wise Development Plan that will be formulated for each of the corporation schools beginning from elementary school up to all higher secondary schools, a special ‘Foundation Course’ will commence for students from classes 9 to 12 to provide necessary guidance and input on the approach to be followed to prepare for competitive exams/entrance exams to UPSC, IIT, Civil Services, Group-I and All India Engineering, Medical Exams and Central and State government competitive examinations.”