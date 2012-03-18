Huge haul: The fake liquor from that was seized from a trio who were trying to smuggle it into the city from Puducherry, on Saturday.

CHENNAI: Six persons were arrested on Saturday on charges of smuggling fake liquor from Puducherry in the city.

The sleuths of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing, West Zone seized thousands of liquor bottles with fake Tamil Nadu government labels and vehicles, besides cash of Rs 1.02 lakh.

Police said they arrested three persons Suresh Sundaresan and Christopher during a vehicle inspection in Vanagaram. They seized their van carrying 80 cartons containing 3,840 fake liquor bottles.

Upon information from the trio, police arrested Charles, Murali and Eknathbabu at PH Road, Velappanchavadi and seized 20 cartons containing 960 liquor bottles and a car.

Police said Suresh was involved in over 10 cases, including smuggling of arrack, rectified spirit and fake liquor. Besides, attempt to murder and theft cases were registered against him in Tiruchy, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Karur, Puducherry, Villupuram and Melmaruvathur. He was also detained under Goondas Act twice earlier, police said.

Suresh’s associate Sundar alias Sundaresan was one of the accused in a case of robbery of Rs three crore in 2008 in Veppur, near Vriddhachalam and later joined Suresh in smuggling and sale of fake liquor, police said.

Police said Charles and Christopher were working as sales representatives for private liquor companies and were involved in supply and sale of fake liquor in bars.