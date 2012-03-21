CHENNAI: The pavilion of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) was awarded with the Best Pavilion Award for interior decoration and content in the 38th Tourism and Industrial Trade Fair by the Tamil Nadu Tourism and Development Corporation. The DVAC participated for the first time since 1964 to create an awareness among public and encourage them to come forward to lodge complaints with the department against corruption. The pavilion had digitally printed banners carrying information about the department and corruption, apart from screening video clips of 30 celebrities speaking against corruption.

A theme song by school children on anti-corruption and the pledge-taking machine that enrolled pledge-takers against corruption were those that were popular among visitors. Children were also encouraged to take part in an interactive true or false game where 24 questions on corruption were asked and prizes were given to winners. Many visitors also left suggestions and complaints in a box kept for the purpose and action was taken by the department's headquarters against the complaints. “We had over 50,000 visitors to our pavilion and 10,000 pledge-takers. We had put up the pavilion since we wanted to create an awareness among public that they can lodge corruption complaints to us. Since this was the first time, we have done it in a small way. Next year, we will do it in a big way to reach the mass,” a DVAC official said.