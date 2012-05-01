The patient along with Dr K Ravindranath, chairman and managing director, Global Hospital Group and other doctors post surgery.

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old diagnosed with interstitial lung disease underwent a successful single lung transplant at a city hospital. Hanan Hasan Ahmed was suffering from severe interstitial lung disease and interstitial pulmonary fibrosis.

Interstitial lung disease refers to a particular type of inflammation of the interstitium of the lungs. The interstitium is the tissue that surrounds and separates the tiny air sacs in the lungs. Lung failure occurs when the lungs are damaged due to the inflammation.

The four-hour surgery was performed at the Global Health City by Dr N Madhu Sankar, chief cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr Govini Balasubramani, Dr Kirti Vasan, Dr.Vijil Rahulan and team. Dr Sankar said, “The patient came to us in a very critical condition, completely breathless and 90 per cent oxygen dependent. The cardiothoracic team performed the complex surgery and we are happy the patient responded well to our treatment and is near normal.”

The donor was a 38-year-old gentleman who sustained a head injury after falling from a bus. He was declared brain dead at the Government General Hospital, Chennai. The donor’s right lung was harvested at the General Hospital and brought to Global Health City.