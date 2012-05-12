CHENNAI: The charred body of a young man found in Tiruvannamalai has been identified as that of a second officer of the merchant navy, who was reported missing by his family at Maduravoyal from the night of May 6. Two persons, including the victim’s cousin, were arrested for the murder on Friday.

On May 6, around 4.30 pm, 29-year-old B Dilli Babu drove his mother Kamakshi and aunt Padavettamma in his Innova car to Tiruvallur district to attend a family function. They returned by 8.30 pm. Dilli Babu dropped the two women at their house on Perumal Koil Street in Maduravoyal and went to park his car at an apartment building in Pallavan Nagar. “He owned a flat there and usually parked his car in the space allotted to him there,” police sources said.

That was the last time, his family saw him alive. After searching for him everywhere, Dilli Babu’s father Bhoopalan lodged a complaint with the Maduravoyal police, who registered a ‘missing’ case. The cops also relayed the message to other police stations with the registration number and description of Dilli Babu’s car, sources said.

On Thursday, the police in Maduravoyal received a call from their counterparts in Tiruvannamalai: a burnt body had been found at a cremation ground, with an Innova parked nearby at Chengam. A police team left for the district along with Dilli Babu’s brother Vanchinathan, who identified the body as that of his brother.

Registering a case of murder, the police team began questioning relatives and friends of the victim, finally zeroing in on his 27-year-old cousin Gogul, who lived next door to Dilli Babu. The probe showed that there was tension between Dilli Babu and Gogul. Babu was a marine engineer, a second officer in the merchant navy and had recently come out with flying colours in the qualifying examination for the post of captain, sources said. On the other hand, Gogul had no steady job and worked in the car business.

“He envied his cousin’s success,” the sources claimed. Gogul had borrowed `36,000 from Babu and had only returned Rs 16,000. The police picked up Gogul and interrogated him till he spilled the beans. “Seeing his cousin’s professional growth, it soon became an ego problem for Gogul,” the sources said. Hence, he wanted to teach him a lesson and hatched a plan to have him soundly thrashed. He hired a seasoned criminal Karmegam to help him.

On May 6, Gogul, his friend Sundar, Karmegam and his relative Bhooplan, a driver, lay in wait for Babu at the latter’s flat. As soon as Babu drove in, they pounced on him and beat him. Fearing that his screams would attract attention, they put a nylon rope around his neck and threatened him but to their shock, they realised that they had strangled him to death. The quartet then took the body to Tiruvannamalai, where they set it afire at a cremation ground. Gogul and Karmegam were arrested and the police is looking for the other two.