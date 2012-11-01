Actor Tamannah inaugurated the fourth outlet of Kalanikethan in Anna Nagar on Wednesday. With Deepavali just around the corner, the store, that is known for its eclectic mix of ethnic and fashionable wear, couldn’t have timed the opening of its new branch any better.

Symbolically dressed in a maroon traditional Kanjeevaram, the Kanden Kadhalai actor lit the traditional kuthuvillaku, amid a crowd comprising customers, fans and media persons, at the opening ceremony.

Enthralling the crowd of admirers, who braved the rains to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor, Tamannah, doing her best to string together a few Tamil words, said, “They have a beautiful collection for everyone to choose from. I have been to their stores in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, as well. I am sure the store won’t disappoint you.”

Tamannah added that she loved wearing sarees as they were the most versatile among all attires - both traditional and modern. “You have a variety to choose from, as per the occasion. There is always a saree to wear for every mood,” she said.

The Kalanikethan Group that was established in the late 70s has 32 stores across the country and the latest five-storey outlet is said to house the most expansive collection of garments - traditional and trendy wear - among its other branches in the city. The collection in the new store includes over 30,000 Kanjeevaram sarees, apart from Benarasis, Uppadas and designer pieces. There is also variety for those who are looking for contemporary wear. From Anarkalis to fashionable kurtis, salwar suits and churidhars, meant for party and casual occasions, the store promises to be a one-stop destination for buyers looking for a fashionable bargain this Deepavali. There is also a wide collection for men and kids with casual, party and formal wear. Addressing the media after the store’s inauguration, V Rajendra Kumar, owner of the store, said, “We have added one more store to our large chain with the latest outlet. As with every other branch of Kalanikethan, it will have another exciting collection for all our customers.”

The new store is located at 6 Malar Street, Second Avenue, Anna Nagar (Near Roundtana).For details, 43561615.