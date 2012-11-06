With just a week left for Deepavali, people are already out shopping and eagerly waiting for the day to revel in. Since wearing new clothes is an integral part of the festival, people flock to their favourite shops to get clothes of their choice. Keeping in mind the changing trends, textile owners too are introducing new designs and patterns to draw customers.

Textile giant RmKV silks has launched innovative trendy silk sarees for this festival season. While hamsa varna is a contemporary version of annam chakram silk sarees, wherein the Annams and Chakrams are presented in over 3,000 unique colours, Linolite silks are light weight silk sarees using bold and vibrant colours to appeal to the younger age-group. Jadau kalamkari saris have 70 colours in the motif combined with kalamkari work. If you are not for the heavy silk sarees, you have the option to buy light weight satin sarees bordered with pearls or the fancy silk with Kundan works. “We have different varieties for the kids and men’s section as well.

The Indo-western wear and sherwanis are the most preferred clothing this festival season,” says Suresh, sales manager, RmKV. Kalanikethan, who has launched a new store recently, has introduced jute nets, bhagalpuris, pashmeenas, uppadas and kotas, casual designer sarees, chanderi anarkalis, and sherwani for men to pep up the festive season. Pothys have come with ‘Trendy’ Diwali collections with their Bol Bachchan and Barfi trousers for children.

Shopping has also taken a new dimension, as people look for exhibitions and fairs to buy their festive clothes. This gives them an opportunity to buy clothes from different states and cities and replenish their wardrobe.

Says Sharmishtha, exhibition-coordinator, Rang Mahal weavers, “Every year around this time, we choose to have our sale in Chennai. People here love to buy Bengal sarees that we bring all the way from our unit in Nadia district. We have up to 300 customers on an average. Apart from the cotton sarees, silk sarees we have here are a big draw for Chennaiites, since it is festival time.”

Boutiques in the city are also making their mark this Deepavali as many opt for haute-couture ensembles that are unique and customised.

Says Rama Ramesh of Shilpi, “Bold and vibrant colours are moving fast off the racks this season. We have introduced our unique block-printed sarees and salwars. Georgette anarkali, tussar and embroidered suit pieces, readymade cholis and varieties of dupattas are the picks of the season.”

Meanwhile, small shops and platform shops are also making brisk business. “We have our own loyal clientele. People who are not fond of branded and high-end shops prefer our shops. Our prices are reasonable and we try to satisfy our customers in the best possible way,” says a shopkeeper in Panagal Park.