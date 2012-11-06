As the deadline for digitisation of cable TV arrived, several Chennaiites remained unaware of the necessity of a set top box (STB) to continue receiving their daily dose of entertainment. The compulsory crossover has been in the offing for several months. While some consumers have already shifted from analog cable to digital direct-to-home (DTH) operators, many chose to remain with their friendly neighbourhood cable operator.

Living in Nungambakkam, the heart of the city, has not made things any different for Aravind, an employee in the IT sector. He confesses to being ignorant of the rule and says, “I had a vague idea about the new measures, but I did not know that there was a particular deadline. If it is compulsory, I guess I have no choice but to see which DTH operator best suits my needs and shift.”

Raji, a housemaid from Anna Nagar, says, “A few of my neighbours got the dish and STB a few months ago. The quality is good, but I cannot afford the private companies’ connection with my salary. Our cable operator has said that Arasu Cable will provide STBs at a lower cost, so I am waiting for that.” While she is aware of the initiative, she did not know of the deadline, or that it means that her TV would go blank once the rule comes into effect.

Cable operators on the other hand, say that they have been proactive in informing their customers. Those who are providing Arasu Cable TV had printed pamphlets giving the details of the shift from cable to STB, but there had been little response, they say. TN Cable TV Urimayalargal Sangam president, Kayal R S Elavarasu, says, “We had told our customers that the rule will come into effect shortly, and that they need to pay a deposit of ` 500 so that we will know how many boxes to order. But the response has been low. They tell us the government will take care of it.” He suggested that the government take efforts by providing free STBs to the economically backward in the city.

Elavarasu says that it is cable operators who face the brunt of people’s emotions. “We have filed for an extension of the deadline as we do not have the required number of boxes. If the TV screen goes blank, people will get offended. In certain areas, it people may even get violent if their cable connection is snapped,” he says, opining that the Conditional Access System (CAS) is what works best for the people.

“Digitisation takes away the freedom of choice from the viewers. As far as the cable operators are concerned, we may have our business affected, but we are not going anywhere. We will continue to survive,” says Elavarasu.