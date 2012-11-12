While Chennaiites are busy ringing in Deepavali by bursting crackers, dog owners are gearing up for the explosions and noise.

Palavakkam resident Aditi Arunkumar lives in her home with 25 mongrel rescues. She smiles, “We have two of our dogs who are quite brave.” The pet owner continues, “They sit outside the house and actually watch the fireworks. But the others always stay indoors — either they’re in the bedroom or in the garage, where they feel safe.”

Twenty-two-year-old Ann Anra breathes a sigh of relief, as there has been a drop in the noise, this year. “We have three dogs at home and usually my mom takes care of them when their scared. This year she isn’t here and I had no idea!” With the drop of cracker purchases, it turns out that there has also been a drop of sedative requests from city veterinarians. Says veterinarian Nambi A P, Head of Medicine at the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) , “There has been a drastic decline in the requests for sedatives by pet owners over the last three years.” Of course, given the extreme reactions that some dogs are known to have, several owners are locking their gates and keeping themselves equipped.

“Loud noises can be very nerve wracking for a dog,” explains veterinarian Priyadarshini Govind. She adds, “Some of them get so scared that they go into hiding and don’t come out for 48 hours. The only time you will see them is when they are forced to relieve themselves.” So how does one keep them comfortable at this time? For those who are against medication, there are ayurvedic and homeopathic alternatives available as well, Dr Priyadarshini reveals. “I recommend that the dog is eased into their doses a week before Deepavali. The reason being, if they do hear even a single burst before hand, they will already be on edge.” Not all pets have such extreme fearful reactions to loud noises however, some are more tolerant. It turns out even the most independent of feline pets react in similar ways when there are fireworks in the air. While some will disappear for days and then return only once all the hoopla is done, others who are more domesticated rub closer to their owners. Cat owner Sheila Roy admits the only time of the year her pets aren’t up to any mischief is during Deepavali. “Cats are usually known to be aloof and detached,” she states. “But at this time of the year they sit closer to you and cuddle up,” she says with a laugh. Sheila adds, “We find a way to reassure them by stroking their fur and just talking to them soothingly.”